Lena Moffitt: Why environmental racism must end

Instead of prioritizing relief for struggling families, the Trump administration continues to use the coronavirus pandemic to bail out fossil fuel industry executives and roll back health and environmental safeguards.

Aid has gone to those who need it least, while the Black, Latinx and Native communities dying at higher rates from the virus have been forced to wait.

To make matters worse, the Trump administration is simultaneously throwing out the environmental safeguards that limit pollution — meaning that these same vulnerable communities are now subject to higher levels of toxins in their air and water.

During the past few months, as the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 140,000 Americans, the Trump administration rammed through oil and gas lease sales on hundreds of thousands of acres of public land.

Many of these are near Native communities that have been heavily impacted by the virus as well as the accelerated construction of a destructive border wall.

If the intersection of racism and environmental policy wasn’t clear before the pandemic, it is laid bare now as the highest rates of COVID-19 deaths are found in communities with the most air pollution.