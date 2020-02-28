Letter to the editor: Chippewa Valley Tech’s referendum is legal and unfair to local property taxpayers

After finding out Chippewa Valley Tech was headed for a referendum in the April 2020 election, I contacted the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) for the details. The property taxpayers in CVTC’s district may be unaware of what I found out. I found that college students that have been in residence in CVTC’s district can vote after 10 days, it used to be 25 days but that was changed in Wisconsin statutes some time back. Not only that but they don’t have to own property in the district to be a qualified elector. Homeowners in CVTC’s district should be outraged. Retired seniors living on fixed incomes should be calling their elected officials and voice their displeasure. I recently receive a flyer in the mail from CVTC and their marketing is in full swing. I question the flyer because although they emphasize the small cost per month, they don’t list length of the loan, 21 years, folks.
You have free articles remaining.
I see that Blackhawk Technical College out of Janesville is headed for a $32 million referendum. They have hired School Perceptions out of Slinger just like many other school districts across the state and CVTC as well. When qualified electors in a district can vote on a referendum and don’t have any skin in the game, that should send up the red flag. If you want to verify what I have stated, call your elected officials representing you and ask them. Demand the details, folks. Twenty-one years is a long time if you are a retired senior living on a fixed income and trying to stay in your home you worked so hard for in your working lives. Remember that school district boards are elected, tech college district boards are appointed. The current antiquated funding statutes of the tech college system are not a representative democracy.
— Terry Nichols, Colfax