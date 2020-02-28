Letter to the editor: Chippewa Valley Tech’s referendum is legal and unfair to local property taxpayers

After finding out Chippewa Valley Tech was headed for a referendum in the April 2020 election, I contacted the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) for the details. The property taxpayers in CVTC’s district may be unaware of what I found out. I found that college students that have been in residence in CVTC’s district can vote after 10 days, it used to be 25 days but that was changed in Wisconsin statutes some time back. Not only that but they don’t have to own property in the district to be a qualified elector. Homeowners in CVTC’s district should be outraged. Retired seniors living on fixed incomes should be calling their elected officials and voice their displeasure. I recently receive a flyer in the mail from CVTC and their marketing is in full swing. I question the flyer because although they emphasize the small cost per month, they don’t list length of the loan, 21 years, folks.