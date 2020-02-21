Letter to the Editor: Don't toss Dunn Energy Co-op ballots

In early March, all of us Dunn Energy Cooperative member/owners will be receiving our ballots for this year’s board of directors elections. Please, do not toss your ballots.

Two outstanding candidates are on this year’s ballot: JAMES ZONS and RACHEL KUMMER. Both have years of public service experience, most recently, Jim on the Dunn County Board and Rachel on the Rock Creek Township board. Neither intends to change what the co-op does well. But both hope to improve the co-op’s accessibility, transparency and accountability, as well as preserve the co-op’s local control which is threatened by a recent bylaw change which would allow directors who do not live here to shape and decide co-op policy affecting those of us who do live here. There are many reasons to vote for these candidates. Here are a few that most members are unaware of:

Last spring the board voted unanimously to bar ALL member/owners from observing board meetings (accessibility?). Of course, with no posted meeting agendas or readily available meeting minutes (transparency?), you could not know of that policy until you decided just to sit in one day and were turned away. Keep in mind that we members contribute to director compensation when we pay our monthly bill. So the directors accept those funds and thank us by telling us to go away. In short, they take the money and run—from us members (accountability?).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}