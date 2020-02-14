I am running for Menomonie School Board and I would like to share my qualifications and why I hope to earn your vote in the February 18 primary.
I know I the qualifications to run for school board because of my education, work experience and extensive community service. I have over 42 years of professional education experience. I student-taught at Durand High School while finishing up my bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire in biology and chemistry with the needed courses to qualify for my Wisconsin teaching license in both content areas. I took my first teaching position in 1978 at a merchant marine school in southern Maryland, earned a Maryland teaching license and a master’s degree in Education and Human Resource Development from George Washington University. While working full-time, I also taught in evenings at Charles County Community College and St. Mary’s College. I was promoted to Director of Adult & Continuing Education and served in this position for six more years.
In 1990, it was a privilege to return to Menomonie where I was born to take a position at UW-Stout with Office of Continuing Education as an outreach program manager. Almost 30 years later, I still work with the campus on credit outreach where I administer courses and programs to serve professional development needs of K-12 school districts, technical colleges and other business and industry organizations. I also work with some of the 30 customized instruction online degree programs, certificates and certifications offered through our unit of the Graduate School and UW-Stout Online. I work with several online programs for educators which include BS Special Education, cross-categorial add-on certification, Autism Spectrum Disorder certificate, a PSM in Conservation Biology, and several other master’s and certificate programs for other career fields.
I have served the Menomonie community in many capacities… 12 years on Menomonie City Council and several years on the Plan Commission, Library Board, Mabel Tainter Board, Menomin/Tainter Lake Association, Historic Preservation Commission, Urban Forestry Board and many others. I currently Serve on Dunn Health Right Environmental Action Team, Dunn County Partnership for Youth Community Action Team, and GFWC-Menomonie Woman’s Club where we collect donations for the Menomonie hanging basket project, give away $500 scholarships to a graduating high school student and a Dunn County female returning to school each year, work with the Helen Mears Art Contest for middle school students.
You have free articles remaining.
With your support, I hope to serve on the Menomonie School Board to improve communication transparency, increase stakeholder involvement, improve inclusivity and acceptance of all children, set goals for improvement that “stretch” district’s efforts, work with the strategic plan pillar 2 on social-emotional learning to increase resiliency and responsible decision-making skills, and identify ways to increase collaborative efforts between Stout and the district.
I am passionate about education, do the research, consult experts, investigate other models while making data-driven, objective and informed decisions. You will find I value strong communication, integrity, authenticity and strongly believe that when working collaboratively together, we can make a difference, be accountable to the district taxpayers and most of all help all children in the Menomonie School District learn and be successful.
— Sandy White,
Menomonie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.