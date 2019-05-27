With the multi-million dollar restoration of the Mabel Tainter Theatre now complete, there remains a debt of $95,000. A small committee interested in finalizing this part of history has taken on the work of raising funds necessary to pay off this obligation.
This committee, chaired by Emilie Wiese, is asking for support in this endeavor and is soliciting those members of the community and beyond who appreciate this valuable icon here in our area, for funds to finalize this project.
This gift, donated by Captain and Mrs. Tainter, scores of years ago, remains a source of pride and beauty for all to enjoy.
Let's band together and write off this obligation. Contributions may be sent to Mabel Tainter Debt Relief, 205 Main St., Menomonie, WI. Donations are tax deductible.
—Chuck Stokke, Menomonie
