Letter to the Editor: No excuses come November

After the April election it is crystal clear that absentee voting needs some attention by our state leaders. It is the middle of May and November seems a long way off. How absentee voting will look in November is completely up to our elected officials. This will take complete nonpartisanship in Madison. Both parties will have to eliminate the blame game or drag their feet on coming up with a solution so the voters of Wisconsin will know what is expected in November related to absentee voting. I am surprised the League of Women Voters hasn’t sounded the call already. The Republican Party of this state does not just consist of Assembly Speaker Voss and Senator Fitzgerald. If the rest of the Republican Senators and Representatives of this state do not act now and drag their feet, you will feel it at the November polls, especially the Representatives as they are all up for reelection in November. While the pandemic is center stage currently, life will go on and come November we will see if our Governor and Legislature have done their jobs. The clock is ticking related to absentee voting in November. Wisconsin voters deserve better than to experience a repeat of the April election, tick, tock, tick, tock……..