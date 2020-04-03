Letter to the Editor: Referendum insanity

If you don’t know by now, the April 2020 election will have 1.6 billion dollars of school district referenda across this state. Locally, add the Chippewa Valley Technical College for 48.8 million dollars. This is complete insanity. Every single elected official we send to Madison will have to come up with a cure for this referendum epidemic. Retired seniors and others living on fixed incomes and trying to stay in their homes they worked so hard for during their working lives can no longer handle this thirst for debt. The Blue Ribbon Commission (BRC) on Education failed miserably. Former Gov. Walker’s “tools” for the school districts did nothing but squelch union participation. This all comes with the current pandemic the nation is trying to solve. Our elected officials are completely aware of this situation and have been for years, yet they bury their heads in the sand and continue the partisan gridlock in Madison.
Why is it so easy to push debt to our children and grandchildren? The county sales tax across the state originally was for property tax relief. Some counties use this for their general fund. I found this out some time ago by reaching out to the Dept. of Revenue. The fastest rising demographic in this state is retired seniors living on fixed incomes and it will only get larger year by year. All 99 state representatives are up for reelection this year and some senate districts. Oh, by the way, the Eau Claire School District is already sending signals of a referendum for 2021.
Terry Nichols, Colfax
