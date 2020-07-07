Letter to the editor: Reflecting on 44 years at Mayo Clinic-Red Cedar

Thank you to the Dunn County News and especially to Brandon Berg who authored the article about my retirement from MCHS-Red Cedar. With a month to reflect, I would like to express my appreciation to:
My patients. Thank you for trusting me with your medical care and allowing me to be part of your lives and your families’ lives. That has been a huge privilege.
My coworkers at the hospital and clinic. I have been blessed to work not only with excellent providers and nurses, but with committed personnel in areas like lab, x-ray, pharmacy, administration, maintenance, housekeeping, medical records, and so many more. Without all the support people, medical providers could not do our job. And a special thanks to the four nurses who worked so hard taking care of our patients over these 44 years. Thanks to Hazel Hintzman, Mary Radtke, Dianne Wayne, and Leane Rielly. Our patients relied on our team not just me.
And finally and most important, thanks to my wife Patti and our family. Patti has made our home my fortress and place to rejuvenate. With her masters degree in counseling, she taught me about helping meet my patients emotional needs. And she did so much to raise our children to be the people they are today. My desired priorities have always been my faith in Christ first, then family, then medicine. Patti helped me to work toward that goal. And so, retirement means more time to spend with Patti working on our bucket list and enjoying our life together. And time with our kids and their families. With 10 grandkids to spoil, life will not get boring.Thanks to you, our community, for filling our lives for the last 44 years.
— Jim Walker, Eau Claire
