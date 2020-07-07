Letter to the editor: Reflecting on 44 years at Mayo Clinic-Red Cedar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to the Dunn County News and especially to Brandon Berg who authored the article about my retirement from MCHS-Red Cedar. With a month to reflect, I would like to express my appreciation to:

My patients. Thank you for trusting me with your medical care and allowing me to be part of your lives and your families’ lives. That has been a huge privilege.

My coworkers at the hospital and clinic. I have been blessed to work not only with excellent providers and nurses, but with committed personnel in areas like lab, x-ray, pharmacy, administration, maintenance, housekeeping, medical records, and so many more. Without all the support people, medical providers could not do our job. And a special thanks to the four nurses who worked so hard taking care of our patients over these 44 years. Thanks to Hazel Hintzman, Mary Radtke, Dianne Wayne, and Leane Rielly. Our patients relied on our team not just me.