Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jeff Smith authors bills addressing broadband

After attending a listening session with Senator Jeff Smith and Rep. Jodi Emerson last week, it’s clear Senator Smith is full steam ahead with broadband. not one but several bills addressing broadband in the rural areas of this state.

Will the Republican controlled Senate pass these bills? Broadband in the rural areas of this state is not a partisan issue. If there ever was a time to brag about bipartisan support, here’s your chance, Senator Scott Fitzgerald. As the senate boss, one person shouldn’t be able to give a thumbs up or down, but that’s life in Madison nowadays.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When It comes to broadband, the citizens who live in the rural areas of this state shouldn’t be second class citizens. Rural school districts in this state have time and again stepped up to communicate the need for broadband.

I recently learned that the VA has tele counseling. Rather than traveling long distances for veterans that need counseling, they can see a counselor from their home at their computer. Does robust broadband in the rural areas save money and expenses for healthcare providers?