Letter to the Editor: Sen. Jeff Smith authors bills addressing broadband

After attending a listening session with Senator Jeff Smith and Rep. Jodi Emerson last week, it’s clear Senator Smith is full steam ahead with broadband. not one but several bills addressing broadband in the rural areas of this state.
Will the Republican controlled Senate pass these bills? Broadband in the rural areas of this state is not a partisan issue. If there ever was a time to brag about bipartisan support, here’s your chance, Senator Scott Fitzgerald. As the senate boss, one person shouldn’t be able to give a thumbs up or down, but that’s life in Madison nowadays.
When It comes to broadband, the citizens who live in the rural areas of this state shouldn’t be second class citizens. Rural school districts in this state have time and again stepped up to communicate the need for broadband.
I recently learned that the VA has tele counseling. Rather than traveling long distances for veterans that need counseling, they can see a counselor from their home at their computer. Does robust broadband in the rural areas save money and expenses for healthcare providers?
While the house in Madison has basically closed for this session, the senate has time to do the right thing and pass these bills related to broadband in the rural areas of this state. When it comes to support for broadband in Madison, we can count on Senator Smith.
— Terry Nichols, Colfax