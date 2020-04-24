Letter to the Editor: Will telehealth be the driver for broadband in the rural areas of this state?

This pandemic proves one thing that many of us have known for an exceedingly long time. Those of us living in the rural areas of this state deserve the same robust broadband service that those living in more populated areas of this state. Rural school districts will agree as well. Telehealth, and all that it entails, should be considered a utility, not a nice to have. When you look at broadband as a utility, all the doors start to open. Believe it or not, broadband at the federal level is not considered a utility. I know, you hear or read so often the word “utility” and “broadband” in the same sentence. When you start rationing broadband by census enumeration districts, which, by the way could be one residence in a census district, and that census district is classified as covered, what outcomes do you expect? Can you imagine if the Rural Electrical Law of the 30’s only covered one farm in a census district while others were dark?