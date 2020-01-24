Referenda double whammy
Chippewa Valley Tech is seeking 48.8 million dollars referendum in the April spring election. It’s bad enough that school districts throughout Wisconsin have bombarded local property taxpayers with constant referenda these past years and our elected officials we send to Madison have been ignoring this fact and the financial strain this puts on the fastest rising demographic in Wisconsin. I’m referring to retired seniors living on fixed incomes. While most school districts and now a local tech college district seem to use the example of a home valued at one hundred-thousand dollars and only so many dollars a month, they neglect to state for how many years until payoff. In CVTC’s case it’s thirteen dollars, but for 21 years folks. Upfront the interest rate seems low and bidding takes place for the financial institution, but payoff is established as well and there is no early payoff, these financial institutions depend on the interest rate for the long haul. Why wouldn’t tech districts and school districts have good bond ratings when you have the local property taxpayer footing the bill. There are plenty of legal voters in school districts and especially in the tech college districts that have no skin in the game at all. I learned this from the Wisconsin Election Commission. In the case of the tech colleges, these 16 boards across this state are appointed, not elected, and these appointed tech boards are routinely borrowing millions every year with the local property taxpayers getting the tab. This is taxation without representation at the local level. So often I read about our elected officials praising the tech college system. My answer to that is what I heard my father state while growing up; “Put your money where your mouth is”. The funding of all public higher education belongs at the state level like the UW System. The UW System answers to the Governor and the Legislature, so should the Wisconsin Technical College System.
Terry Nichols, Colfax
Candidates should prioritize agriculture stability
As this administration’s trade wars continue, grain producers across the Midwest are among those who have been hit the hardest. President Trump can alleviate some of this pain by maintaining his promises and enacting sound ethanol policy. In Wisconsin alone, over 20,000 farm families depend on biofuel production to provide stability in grain markets.
Special refinery exemptions allow big oil companies, like Chevron and Exxon, to bypass federal blending requirements at the expense of Wisconsin farmers. I appreciate that presidential candidates are bringing this very important issue to the forefront of political discussion. We cannot afford to kick the can down the road any longer. Ethanol producers and grain farmers need certainty and stability in order to make business decisions.
As we begin 2020, I would urge more presidential candidates to prioritize this incredibly important issue. Rural farmers are expected to help shape the outcome of this next election, and we are watching to see who can put American agriculture back on stable ground.
Jim Emmert, Baldwin
