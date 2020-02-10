Be proud of young voters in county
Eighteen-year-olds face the exciting prospect of heading to the polls for the first time in their lives. Yet, younger citizens vote in lower numbers than their parents and grandparents.
The voices and views of young Americans are critical to our future. Fortunately, civic literacy skills (part of the Wisconsin Standards for Social Studies) are taught in most Wisconsin high schools.
It has been a privilege for members of the League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley to offer voter registration information and assistance to students at Colfax, Elk Mound, Boyceville, and Menomonie high schools. Wisconsin citizens can be very proud of the engaged, thoughtful, and respectful young people in these schools.
The League thanks all these high school seniors for their interest in the right to vote. We also thank the educators and families who have prepared our future voters.
— Jane F. Petersen, Menomonie
A representative democracy?
This being a Presidential Election year, we will endure many months of candidates wanting our vote. It seems like it’s nonstop, doesn’t it? The voting public will go to the polls and vote for the candidate of their choice at the various elections. In the state we have school district boards that are elected, county board supervisors that are elected, villages, municipalities, and township boards that are elected. We elect the Governor, and the Representatives and Senators we send to Madison.
We have 16 technical college districts in this state under the category of public higher education. These 16 tech district boards are appointed, not elected. These unelected boards have the financial power to borrow millions every year and they do with the local property taxpayers getting the tab within these 16 districts. This is due to antiquated funding statutes of the Tech College System dating back to before the Viet Nam War was over with. These statutes are not a representative democracy. At the local level it is purely taxation without representation. Through the years I have read many articles of our elected officials praising our public higher education systems in this state. The Governor and Legislature control the funding of the UW System, and are elected officials. It’s way past time that the Governor and Legislature controls the funding of the Wisconsin Technical College System as well. Keep in mind that all 99 State Representatives are up for reelection this year. If you attend candidate sessions, remind them that the current funding of the Technical College System is not a representative democracy. Also remind these candidates that this is not a partisan issue, but a fairness issue.
— Terry Nichols, Colfax
