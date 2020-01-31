Menomonie must be leaders in clean energy
We are at a critical time in Wisconsin’s history.
Wisconsinites are facing the financial burden of some of the highest electric rates in the nation, and our power is almost entirely from dirty fossil fuels.
However, change is happening.
Gov. Tony Evers committed to moving the state to 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050. His executive order aims to keep more of our energy dollars at home. It will bring increased income to local farms, and increased research, development, and investment in renewable energy. And, provide Wisconsin citizens with more affordable electricity.
Gov. Evers isn’t the only elected leader working for cleaner energy. Communities across the state are making the same commitment. Now, it’s time for Menomonie to do the same.
It might be hard to imagine Menomonie powered by 100 percent clean energy. Yes, it’s a challenge. But, committing to clean energy is the smart thing to do. It can keep our community healthier and save us money.
It’s also an opportunity to take meaningful action on a global issue right here at home. We’ve seen the increased floods, the record heat, even more mosquitoes, and ticks. Think about the increased algae blooms and stinky lakes and less snow cover. We must do our part locally to address climate change.
That’s why I’m asking Mayor Knaack and the city council to be leaders on clean energy. I hope you’ll join me and ask your council member to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Call them and let them know. They need to hear from you.
Together, we can make a real difference. Not only here in our beautiful city, but statewide to protect Wisconsin’s future.
— Abrina Leonard, Menomonie
Schneider has both fiscal and educational experience
As a retired Educator and Navy Seal I consider myself to be an excellent judge of character, as such I want to fully endorse and support Charlie Schneider in his candidacy for the School District of the Menomonie Area School Board. I worked with Charlie at CESA 10 for the past two years as the Executive Director of Learning Services. During our time together on the leadership team, I consistently watched Charlie advocate fairly and passionately for his employees. Whether it was to request funding for a new initiative or to provide accolades for a job well done, it was apparent to the entire executive suite that Charlie put his employees ﬁrst. As a result, he was rewarded with the most hard-working department in the agency.
I was always impressed with Charlie’s ﬁscal responsibility and his aptitude for balancing a budget. As a CESA, we are often tasked with providing schools with innovative services and award-winning staﬀ at a fraction of the price. As an Executive Director of my own department, I can attest to the challenges that come with that balancing act. It seems school board candidates often come with an extensive educational background, yet minimal ﬁnancial experience. Finding a candidate with both these attributes is an exceptional opportunity.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Charlie’s knowledge of education. Before coming to CESA 10, I spent time as both a principal and elementary curriculum director for the Stevens Point Area Public School District. Charlie and I would have long talks about education. While many of these conversations surrounded Charlie’s forte on the importance of safety, security, and a well-run facility, Charlie could just as easily speak on the signiﬁcance of 21st-century learning and trauma-informed schools.
In conclusion, my background and life experiences has required me to be a good judge of a person, as a retired Navy Seal and as well as an educator. CESA 10 is fortunate to have someone of Charlie’s caliber and dedication on their team. He would be an excellent addition to the School District of the Menomonie Area School Board as well. Remember to vote on February 18th in the primary!
— David Lockett, Alma
What if the city of Menomonie does not make electricity?
If your chances of meeting a Navy SEAL are 1 in 3 million, how rare is it to have a Navy SEAL endorse a local school board candidate?
