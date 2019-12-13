Over 16 years I have been saying that the funding of the Tech Collee System needs to go to the state level; then and only then will there be financial accountability. The funding model like the UW System will be accountable to our elected officials and the governor. The ability of the 16 tech districts with appointed boards, not elected boards has turned mean-spirited and is decimating the largest rising demographic in the state. I’m talking about retired seniors and others living on fixed incomes. It’s to a point that this demographic which worked hard in our working years to afford a home are now facing the never-ending rise in property taxes. Local county taxes add to the mix with wheel taxes, borrowing, and blaming the state for not adequately funding the counties for the runaway drug and opioid problems the counties face every day. Grampa and Grandma are now facing licensing registration increases rather than a gas tax increase which is directly relating to those who use the gas; Including Viking and Bears fans. The transportation problem in this state isn’t going away and will surface again I’m sure.
I have been contacting our elected official in west central Wisconsin for years In the last year I have contacted the following:
Senator Smith. Senator Bernier, Senator Schachtner, Rep. Summerfield, Rep Stafsholt, Rep Petryk, and the list goes on. It seems these officials all work in their comfort zones and don’t expand their knowledge in other areas, except a few. Two years ago, the total for referenda across this state was 1.4 billion dollars, a year ago, it was a half a billion dollars. There is a deadline for referenda to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at the end of January.
You have free articles remaining.
This referendum fever has reached a peak in my book. The School District of Elk Mound is headed for a referendum, probably be decided in December, and Chippewa Valley Technical College is headed for a referendum. Chippewa Valley Tech has multiple counties in their district, including Dunn County. Will it be that retired seniors and others living in the Elk Mound School District will get hammered with two referenda and have to look at what they can cut in their budgets. Remember, an unexpected car repair, or appliance failure, or rises in all insurances which are normal fixed costs all affect fixed budgets. Our elected officials in western Wisconsin are not representing all their constituents, especially the fastest rising demographic in the state.
— Terry Nichols, Colfax
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.