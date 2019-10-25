If you are a resident of west central Wisconsin, are your elected officials representing you in Madison? If you are a homeowner, a local property taxpayer, you may think otherwise. If you live in Dunn Co., you have a wheel tax coming in the future if your vehicle is registered in Dunn Co. You also will be paying back millions that the county has borrowed for moving all Dunn Co. Depts to their new location on the east side of Menomonie plus more borrowing to balance the budget. Attending a county meeting not long ago, one of the board supervisors clearly stated that when a county borrows money it is clearly a tax. Dunn Co. is not alone in western Wisconsin with the Wheel tax. You can blame former Gov. Walker in his no new tax approach to many of Wisconsin’s problem for years.
The state tried to address the funding of the K-12 education system which has been broken for years in the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Education. This commission didn’t address one tool that school districts are using to bypass the system. There has been a tidal wave of school district referenda across this state the last few years. 1.4 billion two years ago and last year .5 billion dollars. The referendum has a built-in unfairness. While all eligible voters in a school district can vote, it’s the property taxpayers that get the tab. Does anyone remember when former Gov. Walker passed Act 10 and said now the school districts have the tools to address their financial problems. Act 10 basically killed the public unions in this state. Have our area elected official addressed the referenda, the answer is a resounding …. No. School districts have until Dec. 19 to consider a future referendum. To compound the situation, now Chippewa Valley Technical College is headed for a referendum in the April 2020 spring election. You may have received a paper survey in the mail, or you can go online and fill out the survey, very convenient. When I see a company named School Perceptions out of Slinger, WI. hired by a school district, now a tech district, look out property taxpayers!! My demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes is the elephant in the room when it comes to local property taxpayers. I have expressed this to our area elected officials with no results in Madison. I’m talking both parties. If fairness is a moral and ethical issue when it comes to legislation, why is it so hard to muster up the courage to “do the right thing”? Are area politicians representing all their constituents? Not in my book, far from it. When 16 District Technical Boards across this state have appointed, not elected, district boards and can borrow millions every year with the local property taxpayers in these districts footing the bill, its taxation without representation at the local level. Oh, and the elephant in the room is getting larger every year.
— Terry Nichols, Colfax
