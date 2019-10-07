Dunn County, Menomonie observe Indigenous Peoples Day
October 14, 2019 marks the first observance of Indigenous Peoples Day in Menomonie and Dunn County.
Because of recent resolutions passed by the City of Menomonie and Dunn County, we now join over 100 municipalities across the nation including Eau Claire, Wausau, La Crosse, Superior, Minneapolis and St. Paul, and seven states including South Dakota and Minnesota and Maine, in recognizing and honoring Indigenous People on the second Monday in October.
The Menominee, Ojibwe, Ho Chunk and Dakota Nations all have land roots in Dunn County and are among the 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin, each a sovereign nation, each with unique cultures, languages, and rich contributions to Wisconsin’s identity.
Indigenous People’s Day recognizes the contributions past and present of these Nations, the pathways and resources Indigenous People developed and shared with settlers in our region and the continuing vibrant presence and contributions to our state and nation.
Indigenous Peoples Day recognizes that the history of this land did not start with the Vikings, or with Columbus, and European explorers. These lands were not sparsely settled by a few scattered native tribes, but were home to millions of indigenous people and many established nations, each with highly developed, unique cultures. The observance also recognizes the suffering that resulted because of settlement and the need to address the poverty and racism experienced by Indigenous people throughout our shared history.
Indigenous Peoples Day takes responsibility for telling our nation’s story more accurately and opens the door to education and awareness by recognizing our deepest history. We are proud that Menomonie City Council and Dunn County Board of Supervisors unanimously recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, and look forward to opportunities across the region to heal the past and build a strong shared future together.
—Marion and Warren Lang, Menomonie
You have free articles remaining.
Rejection of immigrants is contrary to needs
The current government rejection of immigrants—legal and illegal, is contrary to the country’s needs and projected needs.
Our working age population is dropping, several cities, states, and countries already are fighting to bring immigrants onboard.
Within five years, the problem will become acute, and we will, like other countries, be paying suit to immigrants and offering incentives to move to America.
People need to recognize that the children and adults we mistreat, are likely to be the ones looking after us in our old age...
The very first requirement in a government is that it should do “no harm.” Lately, that seems to vigorously ignored...
— Charles M. Barnard, Menomonie