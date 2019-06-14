Our 1 year-old puppy, Stanley, was unfortunately struck by a delivery truck about one month ago.
Dan rushed him to The Hoof and Paw Veterinary Clinic, where he was immediately treated by Dr. Amy and her staff.
Both of Stanley's rear legs were severely injured, and we thought he was going to lose one.
Dr. Amy and her staff were determined to save his legs. Initially Stanley made daily visits to the clinic for treatment and bandaging.
This meant that we had to take him in on weekends, and Dr. Amy came in on Saturdays and Sundays to care for Stanley despite her busy personal life.
Throughout this entire process Dr. Amy and her staff have been incredibly kind, professional, and conscientious.
We cannot adequately express our gratitude to Hoof and Paw or recommend them highly enough to all pet owners.
We are fortunate to have such a dedicated vet clinic staff in our community.
—Lynda and Dan Paulson and Stanley, Menomonie
