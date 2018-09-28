Although the need for a $2.2 million Menomonie High School sports complex is open to debate, the importance of honoring promises is not.
The sports complex was left off the 2013 referendum. It was not considered a need.
However, the sports complex was very important to some, so the athletic complex committee was formed. The committee promised to raise all the money needed to fund the project. There would be no cost to the taxpayers. The project would take place in stages as the money came in.
The promise to raise all the funds at no cost to the taxpayers was first broken in 2015. The committee came to the board of education requesting a one-time donation of $500,000 taxpayer dollars in order to begin construction immediately rather than wait for the money to come in. The athletic director and high school principal both presented letters of support for this one-time donation toward the sports complex.
The board of education is now being asked to break the promise a second time and use taxpayer dollars to help fund phase II of the sports complex rather than wait for the money to come in.
Sometimes promises cannot be kept due to unforeseen circumstances. The decision to break the promise the first time was not a case of unforeseen circumstances. The proposal to break the promise a second time is also not a case of unforeseen circumstances.
There is no reason the sports complex cannot be built in stages as donations come in. It may take a little longer without taxpayer dollars, but it is the right thing to do.
The merits of this project do not outweigh the importance of keeping promises.
MARGARET BREISCH, Menomonie
