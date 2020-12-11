Margaret Murphy: Planting a garden for my New Year's Resolution

Christmas is just around the corner. After that, New Year’s Day. A day for making new year’s resolutions. It seems every year the popular resolutions are to exercise more, eat healthier and improve one’s overall well-being. Of course, one could just resolve to plant a garden.

We all know about the healthful benefits of growing our own food. Eating ripened vegetables harvested right from the garden packs a greater nutritional punch than items trucked hundreds or thousands of miles to reach the store shelf. Plus, many studies have reported that families with vegetable gardens just eat more vegetables. Often times, they not only eat more vegetables but try a more varied selection of them. This is true for children as well. It seems even a finicky eater will sample his or her own garden creation.

Then there are the physical benefits of gardening. Gardening improves balance, range of motion and builds physical endurance. It also provides strength training. One gallon of water weighs roughly eight pounds. So when you are carrying that large watering can to thirsty plants throughout the garden, keep telling yourself that you are lowering your risk of osteoporosis.