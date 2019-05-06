Many of us have been itching to get out and dig in our gardens and clean up our yards after a long, snowy winter. These activities generate a lot of waste from leaves, grass clippings and brush, to unwanted plastic bags and flower pots.
Wisconsin law prohibits disposal of yard waste materials such as leaves, grass clippings and brush in landfills.
Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling currently accepts yard waste for free at the Colfax, Boyceville and Elk Mound Area collection stations during their normal business hours.
Yard waste materials accepted at these facilities are chipped and/or composted on-site or hauled to a licensed composting facility.
These materials also make a great addition to your home composting bin.
Residents can deposit leaves, brush, grass clippings, garden debris, limbs, logs, stumps and Christmas trees at any of Dunn County’s yard waste sites.
All yard waste must be loose or bagged in brown paper bags only. Please follow all signs at our yard waste sites and deposit items into the appropriate, signed piles.
Items prohibited from yard waste sites include plastic bags, plastic flower pots, and painted, stained or treated wood or pallets of any kind.
Treated wood, lumber and pallets may be disposed of for a fee at the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center or any Area Collection Station.
Plastic flower pots and plastic bags will not break down during the composting process and are prohibited in yard waste piles. Plastic flower pots can be recycled for a small fee at the Dunn County Transfer Station or any Area Collection Station.
Make sure to shake out any loose dirt and discard any non-plastic materials before recycling.
Plastic bags from mulch, dirt, rocks or the like can be recycled for free at the Dunn County Transfer Station and Recycling Center or any Area Collection Station.
Shake as much material out of the bags as possible prior to recycling.
Free mulch is available at our yard waste sites. Bring your own pitchfork and take as much material as you can haul.
Yard waste materials that have finished composting will be offered to the public for free as well.
A new yard waste and composting site will be opening at the Dunn County Transfer Station and Recycling Center later this summer. This site will be open to residents who display a current Dunn County Solid Waste permit sticker, and will also serve as a fee-supported business yard waste site.
The site will be open year-round during the public drop-off hours at the Dunn County Transfer Station and Recycling Center.
Watch our website, Facebook page and the local newspapers for information on when the new Transfer Station Yard Waste & Composting Site will be opening this summer.
