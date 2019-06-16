Summer is creeping closer and it seems like we are slowly having nicer weather.
With the nicer weather, many folks have camping trips and backyard barbecues on their minds.
Camping trips and backyard barbecues have a lot of things in common, but one thing they share that you probably aren’t thinking about is propane tanks.
Propane tanks are the unsung hero of many family memory-making activities.
The most common propane tanks are one-pound cylinders typically used for camp stoves or portable heaters and 20-pound tanks typically used for gas grills.
The 20-pound propane tanks are designed to be refillable and should be refilled or returned to where you purchased them if you no longer need them.
The vast majority of the one-pound propane cylinders are designed for a single use and should not be refilled, but there are some one-pound propane cylinders on the market that are designed to be refillable.
These refillable, one-pound propane cylinders are refilled using an adapter that hooks up to a 20-pound propane tank.
Refillable one-pound propane tanks and adapters can be purchased at outdoor retailers such as REI or online through Amazon.
Using refillable propane cylinders reduces a lot of waste, compared to using single use propane cylinders.
Propane tanks and cylinders can cause a major fire or explosion hazard if disposed of improperly, and require special handling to recycle properly and safely.
Never place a propane tank or cylinder in a scrap metal, trash or recycling bin.
Save propane tanks and cylinders for recycling at the Dunn County Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection Event in September or bring to the Dunn County Transfer Station and Recycling Center or any Area Collection Station for a nominal fee.
Dunn County Transfer Station and Recycling Center staff frequently find one-pound propane cylinders mixed with recyclable materials as they are baling recyclables.
If one of these propane cylinders enters our baler and is crushed with the recyclables, it could result in an explosion or fire that could cause thousands of dollars worth of damage and severe injury to the baler operators.
Propane tanks that make it into a curbside garbage truck are just as dangerous as they can get crushed and start on fire or explode inside the truck.
Enjoy a safe, fun-filled summer and always remember safety first when it comes to propane tank recycling.
