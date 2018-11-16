There was a story in Wednesday's Dunn County News ("Wisconsin district investigates boys' apparent Nazi salute") that said that a school district was very upset about some kids doing a Nazi salute in a photo. One of the responses the school was considering was legal action, possibly for hate speech. What jurisdiction should they have to do that? I'm sure those kids have parents, so I don't understand why that school is getting involved. Don't kids who go to public schools have the same right as homeschooled kids to have a private life that isn't regulated by draconian hate speech laws? I have read that news on multiple outlets, and none of them have explained what the school is taking legal action for. We just need to remember what it means to be American and stop taking cues from European countries to micromanage our fellow citizens.
—Michael Hurlburt, Menomonie
