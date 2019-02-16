Rep. Stafsholt, as an elected official, you seem to rely on us to lose interest in your efforts between elections.
Your opponent in 2018 called it “Politics A, what they say to the voters to get elected, and Politics B, what they actually do in their time in Madison.”
While I did not vote for Wisconsin Rep. Rob Stafsholt, he is representing me as much as any other person in District 29.
From my perspective, that representation is superficial.
Why did you back the lame duck session votes? How does the Foxconn issue improve Assembly District 29?
Address the dairy crisis impacting Wisconsin family farmers. Sincerely consider that the last Governor’s race was run by people raising millions of dollars to win a job that pays pennies in comparison. The state budget, and of course the gerrymandering concern.
Please address each topic in your response to me, one of your bosses.
One item you, Rep. Stafsholt, claimed to want to follow through on is reforming healthcare, specifically to repair the damage caused by meth in northwestern Wisconsin. What is being done?
Answer these questions. Make time for calls and emails and send updates on your efforts.
Even if Rep. Stafsholt does not agree with progressive ideas, half of his constituents do, and he should be accounting to us regularly.
I subscribe to the Rob Report and have not received any recent updates.
If he opposes the conservative party line, then I hope he can stand up for Assembly District 29.
Wisconsin voters have consistently voted to protect water and restore local controls. Rep. Stafsholt needs to help get these values implemented.
—Nichole Manson, Menomonie
