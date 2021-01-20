Padraig Gallagher: A good year

In late December 2019, a friend and I were walking down a hall at work, chatting about all that was happening in the world—how turbulent it was and how little peace was to be found.

I remember saying “Here’s to a better year in 2020.”

“Couldn’t be worse.” my friend replied.

I heard similar sentiments repeatedly shared by family, friends, co-workers and strangers a year later as this past December drew to its conclusion. I was eager to close the book on 2020, as well. Certainly, things couldn’t get worse, could they?

The start of 2021 hasn’t been a smooth one. Our nation is divided and the friction of COVID and our responses to it still make our days feel like they are spent in a pressure cooker. Events, beyond our control, unfold and build—and there seems to be wisdom in keeping our heads down and just waiting it out until better days arrive. It could be that 2021 will hold those days for us. Or, maybe we will roll into 2022 with tired utterances of “Here’s to a better year—Couldn’t be worse”.

There is a saying that ‘time heals all wounds’. The patience that such guidance encourages can benefit us, but it can also be misleading. Waiting for things to get better may be helpful, but waiting to help make things better is not.