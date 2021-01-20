Padraig Gallagher: A good year

In late December 2019, a friend and I were walking down a hall at work, chatting about all that was happening in the world—how turbulent it was and how little peace was to be found.
I remember saying “Here’s to a better year in 2020.”
“Couldn’t be worse.” my friend replied.
I heard similar sentiments repeatedly shared by family, friends, co-workers and strangers a year later as this past December drew to its conclusion. I was eager to close the book on 2020, as well. Certainly, things couldn’t get worse, could they?
The start of 2021 hasn’t been a smooth one. Our nation is divided and the friction of COVID and our responses to it still make our days feel like they are spent in a pressure cooker. Events, beyond our control, unfold and build—and there seems to be wisdom in keeping our heads down and just waiting it out until better days arrive. It could be that 2021 will hold those days for us. Or, maybe we will roll into 2022 with tired utterances of “Here’s to a better year—Couldn’t be worse”.
There is a saying that ‘time heals all wounds’. The patience that such guidance encourages can benefit us, but it can also be misleading. Waiting for things to get better may be helpful, but waiting to help make things better is not.
And there are ways that we can help. We can be the first to show respect and caring to those that we disagree with. We can leave ourselves open to uncomfortable truths that others offer. We can fight—peacefully—to make our nation stronger, and we can work to make our communities stronger.
In the coming months, Stepping stones will distribute hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and provide thousands of shelter-nights to keep community members out of the cold. Our staff will reopen our doors to our wonderful volunteers and work beside them, humbled by what they accomplish. We will help your neighbors through difficult times, so they can find the stability and security necessary to thrive again. We help to will make Dunn County stronger.
Stepping Stones is little more, however, than the place that the good-will and resources of our community become action. Forgive a meaningful pun, but without the community ‘stepping-up’ there is little that we can do.
Stepping Stones is far from the only organization that can turn the work and funding of this community into positive change. The Bridge to Hope, Arbor Place, WestCAP, United Way, The Humane Society, The Mabel Tainter, The Community Foundation of Dunn County, all of the congregations!…—these are organizations that make Dunn County a better place to live. They need time to do so, but they also need your help. Regardless of where you reach out, please do your part.
I look forward to 2021 and what you and I will make of it. Let’s coax this one along, rather than waiting for a better year to happen-along.
Padraig Gallagher is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at director@steppingstonesdc.org