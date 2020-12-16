Padraig Gallagher: A historic problem

I’ve been reading-up on the history of Stepping Stones lately. Did you know that we had a shelter program well before we opened up our food pantry? When we started offering shelter, as the Interfaith Volunteers in the late 1980s, we kept the homeless from the cold of our winter nights by putting them up in the basements of area churches.

Some things have changed. The Interfaith Volunteers were recoined as Stepping Stones and, while we still have a strong connection to the congregations of Dunn County, we are not a faith-based organization.

Another thing that has changed is that we now have two dedicated shelter buildings—old houses converted into family apartments. During normal years, one of these houses is used as Winter Haven, where we offer warm nights, if close-quarters, to up-to ten individuals. I say ‘during normal years’, because we have had to change our plans in 2020. There is no way to keep masks on and people safely distant when sleeping bunked-up in small rooms. For the coming winter, we will keep two more families in these apartments and ten individuals each night will be without their Winter Haven.