Padraig Gallagher: A historic problem

I’ve been reading-up on the history of Stepping Stones lately. Did you know that we had a shelter program well before we opened up our food pantry? When we started offering shelter, as the Interfaith Volunteers in the late 1980s, we kept the homeless from the cold of our winter nights by putting them up in the basements of area churches.
Some things have changed. The Interfaith Volunteers were recoined as Stepping Stones and, while we still have a strong connection to the congregations of Dunn County, we are not a faith-based organization.
Another thing that has changed is that we now have two dedicated shelter buildings—old houses converted into family apartments. During normal years, one of these houses is used as Winter Haven, where we offer warm nights, if close-quarters, to up-to ten individuals. I say ‘during normal years’, because we have had to change our plans in 2020. There is no way to keep masks on and people safely distant when sleeping bunked-up in small rooms. For the coming winter, we will keep two more families in these apartments and ten individuals each night will be without their Winter Haven.
Some shelters in our region have tried sticking to this ‘congregant shelter’ model, with dangerous results. The largest shelter in Eau Claire had a substantial COVID outbreak, as have others. None are serving the numbers that they were once able to. Some have shuttered completely in the face of the pandemic. At the same time that fewer shelter beds are being offered-up, fewer community members are willing to have friends and family ride-out tough times in a spare bedroom or on a couch.
All of this is happening as more and more people are facing the challenges of spotty income and a non-existent rental market. Individual homeless numbers are growing, doors are closing, and the nights are getting colder.
Solutions are hard to come by. At Stepping Stones, we are putting homeless individuals up in hotels and motels. While each room provides the warmth, security and isolation necessary to keep our clients safe, this option is expensive and extremely short-term.
Matching the ten beds that we would normally offer at Winter Haven runs up-to $700 a night for hotel stays. What’s more, while ten beds was never enough on the coldest of nights, this year it isn’t even close. We are far from the kind of cold that Wisconsin is preparing for us in January and February, but we are already breaking records for the number of people waitlisted and calling for assistance.
If it wasn’t as dangerous as other congregant housing, this would be a year to look back in our playbook and reopen the church basements.
So what do we do about this?
First, we need to provide more of the same hotel rooms that we already are. The support that the community is already providing to Stepping Stones to keep people out of the cold has been amazing. We know that we are risking ‘giving fatigue’, but we need this increased help from the community to keep up through the coming months.
Second, we need a long-term solution to the problem of homelessness in our area. Even before the pandemic, homelessness among individuals was on the rise. It is well past time that Dunn County had a dedicated individual’s shelter. While this is an issue that local governments, non-profits and other human services need to address, it won’t happen until the community comes to terms with the need.
We could use your help on both fronts.
Padraig Gallagher is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at director@steppingstonesdc.org
