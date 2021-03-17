Padraig Gallagher: A number

I want to share a number with you: 2,193
Two thousand one hundred ninety-three is the number of shelter-nights that Stepping Stones provided during the first two months of 2021. A shelter night is a single night of shelter provided for a single person and is a key unit of measurement in tracking the services that shelter programs provide.
Put simply, during the months of January and February 2021, heads relaxed onto pillows in safety and warmth 2,193 times—through Stepping Stones. Some of these nights were spent in our shelter apartments. These units provided stays for entire families, couples and individuals needing special accommodations. Many more members of our community received accommodations in hotels and motels through placement by our shelter program.
January and February are challenging times for the homeless most years. The numbers that we are currently seeing, though, are as unprecedented as the pandemic that is so-contributing to this upswell. For perspective, in the first two months of 2021 our shelter numbers have increased 150% over the three-year average for the same months in 2018-2020. Indeed, in these two months we have already surpassed 50% of the shelter nights we provided for all of 2019—the last full year of pre-pandemic numbers.
Statistics tell part of the story, but numbers can easily be accepted as empty abstractions. The problems of a thousand people, reported on paper or screen, don’t usually compare to those of someone we know. It is crucial, therefore, that we keep in mind and heart that in each ‘one’ of those 2,193 there is a night where someone is struggling. There is a three-dimensional person and a story of someone who needs that assistance. There is someone’s child—regardless of how sparse and gray their hair may have become.
There is an obligation.
I want the story behind this number, the surge in need, and the full-depth of persons sheltered, to be kept in mind when we here at Stepping Stones say: Thank You.
Thank you to all of you who have provided this shelter, at this level, to these people in need. From the overwhelming response to our appeal letters in December to community members taking the initiative and fundraising with family and friends—from January’s humbling contribution by Cedarbrook Church to the many donations that have come in saying ‘My stimulus check’—there have been innumerable and generous contributions from individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations. We literally could not have done it without you.
We obviously have much more work to do. The sage wisdom of “Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst” seems well placed to the mission of Stepping Stones in this burgeoning spring. We will continue to ask for your support as we push to get people through these difficult times, but I don’t want this outlook to totally overshadow what your generosity has already accomplished.
You have made a remarkable difference. Thank you.
Padraig Gallagher is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at director@steppingstonesdc.org
