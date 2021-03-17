Padraig Gallagher: A number

I want to share a number with you: 2,193

Two thousand one hundred ninety-three is the number of shelter-nights that Stepping Stones provided during the first two months of 2021. A shelter night is a single night of shelter provided for a single person and is a key unit of measurement in tracking the services that shelter programs provide.

Put simply, during the months of January and February 2021, heads relaxed onto pillows in safety and warmth 2,193 times—through Stepping Stones. Some of these nights were spent in our shelter apartments. These units provided stays for entire families, couples and individuals needing special accommodations. Many more members of our community received accommodations in hotels and motels through placement by our shelter program.

January and February are challenging times for the homeless most years. The numbers that we are currently seeing, though, are as unprecedented as the pandemic that is so-contributing to this upswell. For perspective, in the first two months of 2021 our shelter numbers have increased 150% over the three-year average for the same months in 2018-2020. Indeed, in these two months we have already surpassed 50% of the shelter nights we provided for all of 2019—the last full year of pre-pandemic numbers.