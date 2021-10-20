Padraig Gallagher: Change and service

The volunteer fire department was a core of the mountain railroad town that I grew up in. In the 1970s of my youth, these volunteers were officially called the Minturn Men’s Club and were pillars of our rough-around-the-edges community. They were a social as well as service fraternity, had cast-off equipment from other towns, and would drink beer during training sessions. I remember watching the old Ford fire truck wailing down Main Street to a call, a couple of half-dressed men riding beaver-tail, trying to hold on for dear life. Using a term that I would only learn some years later, it was awesome.

The 1970s gave way to the 1980s and the nearby mine at Gilman shut down. The railroad traffic slowed and the ski resort over the mountain from us became the largest employer in our town and county. The equipment and volunteers got older and the department’s responses to car crashes and house fires seemed to be less and less adequate.

More money was needed than the yearly pass-the-boot fundraiser could provide. New equipment, better processes. More training, less beer. More volunteers (even women!), less ‘Minturn Men’s Club’.

When I turned 18, in 1991, I joined the Minturn Volunteer Fire Department. I acquired my EMT, trained as a driver, pumper and over-the side rescuer. I was one of the last firefighters to ride beaver-tail to a call. My dad and older brother were two out of the last three fire chiefs that the department had.

About 15 years ago, the volunteer department ended and the small resort town of Minturn, Colorado became part of a larger and all-paid fire district. While I would much prefer to have the current fire department respond to the call if my car rested precariously 200 feet down the edge of Belden Canyon, something was lost in all of this progress: community. Few of the current firefighters live in the town that they now serve. Even fewer of their children go to school with the children that they carry from gnarled cars or smoky buildings.

This all rests with me as I consider Stepping Stones, its place in the community, the changes that it has gone through and what is to come.

I am grateful for many of the ways that Stepping Stones differs from the volunteer fire department of my youth. Stepping Stones was never as rough around the edges. We will never be an organization that runs on an all-paid staff. The essential services that we offer won’t lower your homeowners’ insurance rates, so Stepping Stones will never be consumed by a top-down ‘pantry district’, nor ‘shelter district’.

Still, we are looking to increase the services we provide, replace old equipment, and improve processes. We celebrate the many years of support from our bedrock volunteers, even as more than one of them has taken me aside to tell me that we need to get new, younger, ones in. We are making progress in the assistance that we provide to the food insecure, homeless and isolated, but we will never disconnect these efforts from the community. It wouldn’t be possible. Stepping Stones is the point where the community cares for its own.

One of our great volunteers enjoys nothing more than driving our big white truck, Moby, to deliver our SAM weekend kids meals to area schools. Every Friday, he comes back smiling. Months ago, he told us how much the children enjoy watching him ride the liftgate up and down to get the food from the box of the truck. The machinery is impressive, but they were also soaking up what it means for people to take care of each other. I imagine more than one of them said that it was awesome.

In years to come, when they are older and understand the need in that they see in their neighbors, Stepping Stones will be here to welcome their help.

Just as, right now, we welcome yours.

Padraig Gallagher is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at director@steppingstonesdc.org

