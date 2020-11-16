Padraig Gallagher: Finding the missing piece

In many ways, Stepping Stones will never change. It will always exist to provide assistance to those in need. It will always rely on the engagement and generosity of the community. And it will always have a dedicated and hardworking staff.

One of the constants of Stepping Stones is particularly clear right now, though – we can accomplish very little without the hard work of our volunteers. The food, shelter and support that we provide each year result from thousands of hours of generous work. Volunteers are the bedrock of our programs.

In 2020, this fundamental reliance on our volunteers presents us with a problem. While the challenges in our community have so many in need, the number of people providing that support is as small as it has ever been. We need volunteers. Badly.

A year ago, our volunteers worked closely with each other, our staff and of course, our clients. This was a place where it was easy to find handshakes, hugs and pats on the back.

Those days seem so long ago. When the pandemic hit, many of our core volunteers had to step away from service. Age and health issues have made exposure too dangerous, and we know that they made the right decision. Our staff all agree that these wonderful people are sorely missed. We can’t wait to get to the other side of this to welcome them back.