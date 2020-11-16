Padraig Gallagher: Finding the missing piece

In many ways, Stepping Stones will never change. It will always exist to provide assistance to those in need. It will always rely on the engagement and generosity of the community. And it will always have a dedicated and hardworking staff.
One of the constants of Stepping Stones is particularly clear right now, though – we can accomplish very little without the hard work of our volunteers. The food, shelter and support that we provide each year result from thousands of hours of generous work. Volunteers are the bedrock of our programs.
In 2020, this fundamental reliance on our volunteers presents us with a problem. While the challenges in our community have so many in need, the number of people providing that support is as small as it has ever been. We need volunteers. Badly.
A year ago, our volunteers worked closely with each other, our staff and of course, our clients. This was a place where it was easy to find handshakes, hugs and pats on the back.
Those days seem so long ago. When the pandemic hit, many of our core volunteers had to step away from service. Age and health issues have made exposure too dangerous, and we know that they made the right decision. Our staff all agree that these wonderful people are sorely missed. We can’t wait to get to the other side of this to welcome them back.
But that is the issue: We really cannot wait to get to the other side of this to get them back. The need is present and growing.
If you haven’t been to Stepping Stones in a while, you may be surprised by what you see.
A year ago, we had a waiting room for pantry clients. When it was their turn, they would take a shopping cart and walk by shelves of groceries and coolers of dairy and meats. Nowadays, the pantry is a drive-through affair. Our wonderful clients, your neighbors, check-in at a drive-up intercom, pull their cars up to the front of the building and have their trunks and hatches loaded with groceries. From the safety of their cars, these members of our community still get the assistance that they need. It just looks very different.
Our shelters look different this year, too. In years past, we converted two of our family appartements into our Winter Haven warming shelter. The close quarters of this arrangement, however, won’t work during a pandemic. Although we won’t need volunteer overnight attendants, we still need help with cleaning, maintenance and snow shoveling.
There are some things missing from Stepping Stones this year. While close contact has been replaced with masks, gloves and a near-universal understanding of what two yards looks like, some things don’t change.
If you are willing to help—and can do so safely—please reach out to Jill, our volunteer coordinator. Her email address is communityconnect@steppingstonesdc.org. You can also reach her by calling 715-235-2920. And volunteer applications can be found on our website – www.steppingstonesdc.org – under the How to Help tab.
We look forward to seeing you.
Padraig Gallagher is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at director@steppingstonesdc.org
