Padraig Gallagher: Our Volunteers

With shots going in arms and COVID rates going down, we are looking optimistically to days when the majority of our volunteers will work beside us again. So many of you had to step back from service due to health concerns—and because we asked you to. We have been hearing from many of you that you are as eager to return as we are to have you.

During normal operations, Stepping Stones relies on you, its volunteers, to provide the majority of the human hours that go into our programs. When we are at our best, the staff focuses on facilitating, organizing and preparing for the volunteers. We are force multipliers—you are the force in the community.

There are two main benefits to this volunteer-first approach to providing service to our community. The first of these is financial. When the greater Dunn county community comes together to take care of its own, the resources can go much farther funding your efforts as volunteers than they can for paid staff. A look at the history of what has been accomplished through Stepping Stones is a list of bargains made possible by your hard work.