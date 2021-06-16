Padraig Gallagher: Snapshots

I was on the Dunn County land records site last week, looking at the lot that Stepping Stones' main building sits on at 1602 Stout Road in Menomonie. We are working to extend an ADA-compliant sidewalk, connecting our program offices to the Menomonie city walkway, and our approval with the good people of the city requires an illustration of the planned improvement. As I took snapshots from the images on the screen and added simple sketches to show the planned connection, I noticed the bare trees in the satellite image, the patchy brown lawns, the northern angle of shadows.
I wondered, when was this image taken?
There is a car in the image, receiving food from the curb on one of our distribution days. There are five other cars queued up in the parking lot and five more waiting on 17th Street, for their turn to get in. It seemed to me that the image must have been taken within the last year after we began distributing food curb-side. The brown grass and northern-falling shadows of the trees suggest that it wasn’t likely taken during a warmer month.
Spring, autumn, or early winter in 2020, then?
Maybe it’s from November, or December. I don’t see Moby in the parking lot, which would have been a regular fixture from December-on. The big white truck could have been on the road, though, swallowing up the generous food donations from our area grocers, to bring back to our warehouse.
A better clue is found at the front of the line-up of cars in the parking lot. There is no concrete slab or intercom system that our staff and volunteers worked to put in place by mid-October.
Early October or late September, then?
I don’t see the trench that was dug, running wire to where the intercom would be, though. The trench was a brutal bit of digging and chopping that happened in late September. The two teenage volunteers hadn’t yet improved their callouses and developed their blisters when this image was taken.
Mid-September?
I look back at the lawns, bare trees and shadows. There are no piles of brown leaves built-up along fence lines.
This isn’t autumn, it’s spring. How early, though?
March? There is absolutely no snow in the picture. I also notice the line of beige canopies running along the front of the building. We purchased these by the end of March but didn’t get a permit to put them up until April 13th, 2020. The ground looks far too brown for May, though.
It seems that the satellite took the image sometime during the last two weeks of April.
Could I be wrong? Absolutely. Tracking time can be a tricky business. Subjectively, it moves fast for some, slow for others. The things that change as time moves on stand as landmarks along the way, though.
The work of our volunteers, the support of our donors and the dedication of our staff has provided an abundance of these landmark changes. The need was present, so distributions were changed, canopies put up, trenches dug, slabs poured, intercoms connected, signs erected, trucks acquired. Stepping Stones finds a way to meet the need.
I am curious how the image provided by the end of 2021 will compare. With your help, there will be more changes—more planning, funding and callouses put towards meeting the need in our community.
I hope a path of concrete, connecting the public sidewalk to the services that Stepping Stones provides, is one of them.
Padraig Gallagher is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at director@steppingstonesdc.org