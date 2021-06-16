Padraig Gallagher: Snapshots

I was on the Dunn County land records site last week, looking at the lot that Stepping Stones' main building sits on at 1602 Stout Road in Menomonie. We are working to extend an ADA-compliant sidewalk, connecting our program offices to the Menomonie city walkway, and our approval with the good people of the city requires an illustration of the planned improvement. As I took snapshots from the images on the screen and added simple sketches to show the planned connection, I noticed the bare trees in the satellite image, the patchy brown lawns, the northern angle of shadows.

I wondered, when was this image taken?

There is a car in the image, receiving food from the curb on one of our distribution days. There are five other cars queued up in the parking lot and five more waiting on 17th Street, for their turn to get in. It seemed to me that the image must have been taken within the last year after we began distributing food curb-side. The brown grass and northern-falling shadows of the trees suggest that it wasn’t likely taken during a warmer month.

Spring, autumn, or early winter in 2020, then?