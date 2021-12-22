Padraig Gallagher: The best of us

Last year a retiree, who I will call Valerie, moved to our area from a state quite a bit warmer than our beautiful Wisconsin. She moved to be around family and looked forward to the support that the relocation would bring. It was intended to be a fresh start.

By the time that winter settled in, Valerie discovered that the family she had hoped would be there for her was actually taking advantage of her. When her funds ran out, the abuse started. It was a terrible situation, made worse by the fact that she didn’t know anyone in the community to whom she could turn for help.

She found herself homeless, a woman with pride but few resources. She sheltered with Stepping Stones for more than a month, while our incredible staff worked to help her get into stable housing. As the winter of 2021 drew to an end, Valerie moved her belongings into a modest rental. It was hers, it was safe, and it was stable.

This was an obvious success story for our efforts, the kind of stories that are still the goal among unprecedented levels of homelessness, inadequate facilities, and shrinking opportunities for affordable housing. I can’t speak highly enough about our staff and their dedication to helping her. It is the same dedication that they bring every day to every person who comes seeking help.

This past week, a beautiful pound cake appeared on the counter of our break room. It was delicious, but I was coming in late from off-site and didn’t get a chance to ask who had made it. We have some amazing cooks and bakers among our staff and volunteers and I figured I would hear who made it and thank them later.

Then, a card appeared in my mailbox. It was a thank you card from Valerie to the two shelter staff who had helped her through those difficult times. The staff had already read it but passed it on to me with a surprising note: please call Valerie, she wants to set-up monthly donations.

It is not unprecedented to have former clients of Stepping Stones become volunteers and donors. We work to get people to better places and, once they are there, some of them wish to contribute to help others through similar hard times. Still, I sat with the note for a couple of days before I reached out. Yesterday was the end of a very long and busy week. The last thing that I did before closing-up the shop was to sit down and call Valerie.

I started by thanking her for the card to our staff. While she was glad to hear that it was appreciated, she was more interested in whether I had been able to try the cake that she had made. We spoke for some time about how good it was and how she has been saying thank you through baking for decades.

Then I brought up the note. “I see that you are interested in making monthly donations.” I said “Thank you for the offer of support. What did you have in mind?”

She told me that she was looking at her internet bill and how she doesn’t get anything positive out of being online. She thought that it would be better to use that money every month to give back. Her voice broke into sobs as she said of our shelter staff “Those two girls did more for me than anyone has ever done in my whole life.”

I was tearing-up when I told her how much that means to us. I offered that Stepping Stones was about getting people to better places and how happy we were that she was in one now. I also said that we would be glad if she put that money into taking care of herself and making sure that she stayed in that better place.

We ended up agreeing that after the holidays, after she looked at her situation in the new year, if she wanted to set-up a much-smaller donation she could give me a call back. I assured her, truthfully, that even five dollars would make a difference.

I thought you would appreciate a snapshot of the warm and beautiful people that we are helping. Thank you for your support. You made it so that Valerie is in a much better situation.

I hope that the holidays bring you peace, love and good health.

Padraig Gallagher is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at director@steppingstonesdc.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0