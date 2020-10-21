Padraig Gallagher: Where are we?

I am almost convinced that this is us.

I almost start to wonder which side are you on? Which yard signs do you have? What is your agenda? Who are you going to hurt — and how? How do I protect my loved ones? Who do I need on my side?

Nothing will cause us to be at our worst more than the conviction that others are at their worst. It is insidious, it is sick, it is addictive — and it isn’t us!

Good news: we are not to be found among these well-cultivated crops of strawmen. Sometimes, we should turn all of this off and be reminded of who we are. I am reminded every day that I walk into Stepping Stones.

I regularly pass feuding bumper stickers in our parking lot and find the drivers of those vehicles working together. These volunteers and staff don’t focus on the perceived flaws of others but recognize instead the dignity of each other and those they serve. I am lucky to be part of it.

Here’s the point, though: While these are exceptional people for the good that they do, they are not exceptional just because they are good. We — you and I and the vast unnoticed majority — are good. Imperfect? Yes! At times graceless? Certainly! But good, nonetheless.