Padraig Gallagher: Where are we?

I’ve been watching a lot of television, reading a lot of news articles and checking a lot of posts, lately. There is so much going on in the world and trying to keep up with it has become a huge commitment of time and energy.
Some of the information that I sort through has true “rubber hits the road” implications for the communities that Stepping Stones serves: COVID rates, school closures, food assistance grants, unemployment rates, stimulus deals, trends in homelessness, eviction moratoriums, governor’s orders, legislative challenges, court rulings. Information about these things not only helps us understand upcoming turns in our clients’ lives, but also the ways that we can best lend assistance.
Honestly, though, this is not all that I have been searching for. During these trying times, I have also been looking for us. I gaze at screens of different sizes every day, confident that sooner or later we will make an appearance. We’ve got to show up sooner or later, don’t we — you and I?
But I don’t see us. Rather, I see jumbled evidence that we live in a world of dangerous ideologies and malevolent motivations. I am nearly convinced that there are only two kinds of people in the world: those who want to exploit humans and nature to satisfy their individual greed, and those who want to steal liberty and property in socialist power grabs. It seems a roll of the dice whether a marching right-wing militia or a roving left-wing riot will be first to threaten the wellbeing of people I love.
I am almost convinced that this is us.
I almost start to wonder which side are you on? Which yard signs do you have? What is your agenda? Who are you going to hurt — and how? How do I protect my loved ones? Who do I need on my side?
Nothing will cause us to be at our worst more than the conviction that others are at their worst. It is insidious, it is sick, it is addictive — and it isn’t us!
Good news: we are not to be found among these well-cultivated crops of strawmen. Sometimes, we should turn all of this off and be reminded of who we are. I am reminded every day that I walk into Stepping Stones.
I regularly pass feuding bumper stickers in our parking lot and find the drivers of those vehicles working together. These volunteers and staff don’t focus on the perceived flaws of others but recognize instead the dignity of each other and those they serve. I am lucky to be part of it.
Here’s the point, though: While these are exceptional people for the good that they do, they are not exceptional just because they are good. We — you and I and the vast unnoticed majority — are good. Imperfect? Yes! At times graceless? Certainly! But good, nonetheless.
If you would like to join us at Stepping Stones — and can do so safely — we could use the help. Here, you will be reassured about the good in our community, our state, perhaps in our nation and certainly in yourself. Regardless of where you look, though, I encourage you to turn from the processed distortions of us at our worst and find the good that still exists in this troubled world.
Recognizing this good is how we begin fixing our world.
Padraig Gallagher is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at 715-235-2920, ext. 2 or director@steppingstonesdc.org.
