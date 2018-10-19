In the 2002 film, The Pianist, Jewish families see walls rising around their neighborhood. Those who wait too long — trying to carry on “business as usual” — are trapped in the ghetto.
Now, walls of many kinds are going up in the U.S.:
- Walls of regulation and prohibition against immigrants, including those seeking asylum. These walls are raised especially against non-Caucasians, and thus are as racist as the masonry walls in 1939 Warsaw, in The Pianist.
- The Kavanaugh appointment creates a Federalist Society majority of five men on the Supreme Court. They will support limitless money in politics. They may uphold the Trump version of presidential power (e.g., self-pardon; removal of term limits). Don’t expect environmental protections to survive. Don’t expect gerrymandered districting to be overturned. Do expect the protection of wealth and elitism.
- Ownership of mainstream media by a few corporations sets up reporting that easily becomes propaganda: walls against truth.
- Corruption is now normal. Will the emoluments clause of the constitution become meaningless?
- In face of the Intergovernmental Report on Climate Change, the hyper-corporatized U.S. government is suicidal. This government builds walls against science and resists any action against climate change. Will we be the first/only biological species to decide on its own extinction?
We cannot carry on “business as usual”. On Nov. 6, vote against the wall-builders, the science deniers, the Koch-funded pawns of corporatism and elitism. That means “no” to Walker & Kleefisch, to Vukmir, Schimmel, Hartwig, and Stafsholt.
That means “yes” to Evers & Barnes, to Baldwin, Kaul, Godlewski and Calabrese.
Then we must push them all to take down walls, expand citizen participation and build democracy, because democracy is being displaced by an authoritarianism built on inherited wealth and privilege — a situation clearly presented by Naomi Klein at https://theintercept.com/2018/10/10/donald-trump-inherited-wealth/
PATRICK and JAN PESEK HERRIGES, Menomonie
