Pete Huff: GOP candidates should attend forum

When the Dunn County News (Sept. 23 edition) showed up at our house, I was excited to see a front-page call for candidate forum questions.

The efforts of the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce and Chippewa Valley Chapter of the League of Women Voters to offer fair and nonpartisan forums are just what's needed during such a polarized time in our country.

Citizens need opportunities to engage the democratic process and learn about their candidates for public office. We're lucky to have these groups in our community creating such opportunities.

However, I'm disappointed that Republican candidates for Wisconsin Senate District 10, Rob Stafsholt, and Wisconsin Assembly District 29, Clint Moses, have declined to participate.

Presumably, this is because they are too busy to make themselves available to constituents. Or, perhaps, they don't feel that groups such as the Chamber or the League of Women Voters are not fair or nonpartisan, which unfortunately signals how much trust has been eroded in our community.

Or perhaps it just isn't that important to them. Their refusals, as well as their resistance to scheduling replacement forums that work for their schedules or sense of political safety, strike me as telling of how they would fulfill their duties should they be elected.