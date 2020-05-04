Petryk: Including your voice in Wisconsin's COVID-19 decisions

It is my sincere hope that everyone, including you and your family, continues to do well during these sometimes stressful and complicated times as we all do our best to address the coronavirus pandemic. As you know, the legislature passed and the governor signed into law a bipartisan legislative package last month to make sure the state maximized capturing its share of the federal dollars from the CARES Act for financial assistance during this crisis.
Because of that bipartisan legislation, estimates are that the state will receive nearly $2 billion in total federal dollars to assist us in our efforts to combat the pandemic. These funds will go to pay for everything from increased medical care, to workforce development, to small business loans, and aids to farmers. Also, the legislature eliminated the one week waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits relating to a public health emergency to help individuals who have lost their job.
But there are monumental challenges ahead that we are going to need to address as a community. Right now there are more than 300 families in Wisconsin that are having to grieve the loss of a family member from this virus. There are hundreds of thousands of employees who are uncertain of what their future holds right now. Other people are trying to figure out what the future will bring for their business prospects, plans, hopes, and dreams.
Wisconsin did act immediately. The governor issued a public health emergency back on March 12th and used the powers given to him long ago through the legislative process to act quickly. Those emergency powers as set in state statutes and are allowed to last for only 60 days. Following that point, the governor must collaborate with the other two branches of government to provide a long-term path forward for the state.
Following the April 16th sudden announcement of extending the stay at home order until May 26th from the governor, which is beyond the 60-day timeline, I immediately began to hear from hundreds of constituents calling and emailing their elected representative (me). They made it clear that they felt their voice wasn’t being heard by the governor or his state agency personnel. People were concerned that there was no clear path going forward and no clear metrics for them to track to help make solid, well-considered decisions. As my colleague, Representative John Nygren, put it "Wisconsinites are just looking for a lighthouse in the fog."
That is why I support the petition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by the legislature, to preserve your right to have your voice and opinion heard. I agree that we need to make sure that we begin to restart our businesses in a mindful, safe, and deliberate manner while we also continue listening to the advice of healthcare professionals. But this cannot happen unless all branches of government and the people of our state have a seat at the table. This Wisconsin Supreme Court action will let the people have a voice in this process through their elected representatives and create more hope, more optimism, and more healing in a time of great uncertainty requiring everyone's expertise and input.
In the meantime, I will continue to ask this administration for specific and clear data in hopes of getting a real concrete sense of where the state is at. I understand and share your frustrations, and I want you to know I will continue to advocate on your behalf in Madison. Please stay strong and healthy, as I know we will get through this together.
Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Eleva) represents Wisconsin’s 93rd Assembly district. He can be reached at 608-266-0660, or Rep.Petryk@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!