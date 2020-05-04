Petryk: Including your voice in Wisconsin's COVID-19 decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is my sincere hope that everyone, including you and your family, continues to do well during these sometimes stressful and complicated times as we all do our best to address the coronavirus pandemic. As you know, the legislature passed and the governor signed into law a bipartisan legislative package last month to make sure the state maximized capturing its share of the federal dollars from the CARES Act for financial assistance during this crisis.

Because of that bipartisan legislation, estimates are that the state will receive nearly $2 billion in total federal dollars to assist us in our efforts to combat the pandemic. These funds will go to pay for everything from increased medical care, to workforce development, to small business loans, and aids to farmers. Also, the legislature eliminated the one week waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits relating to a public health emergency to help individuals who have lost their job.

But there are monumental challenges ahead that we are going to need to address as a community. Right now there are more than 300 families in Wisconsin that are having to grieve the loss of a family member from this virus. There are hundreds of thousands of employees who are uncertain of what their future holds right now. Other people are trying to figure out what the future will bring for their business prospects, plans, hopes, and dreams.