Serving constituents is the best part of my job. Whether I am helping people navigate state agencies or answering questions about legislation, I appreciate the opportunity to assist and engage with community members.
That is why I am asking to hear directly from you. I recently announced my first legislative survey for Senate District 10, which covers parts of Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties. The survey is available online at www.SenatorSchachtner.com. You may also call my office at (608) 266–7745 or email Sen.Schachtner@legis.wisconsin.gov to have a paper copy mailed to you.
From our roads to our water, Wisconsin communities need to come together to invest in our priorities. Not every decision is easy, but each and every decision I make begins with the question — is this good for northwestern Wisconsin?
The conversations I have with my constituents help me navigate the tough issues and answer that question. It also allows me to bring our voices down to Madison. Since being sworn in in mid-February 2018, I have actively sought out these conversations by attending more than 180 meetings and district events and responding to more than 3,280 constituent calls, emails, and letters. I have also hosted listening sessions in Baldwin, Amery, Glenwood City, Menomonie, Frederic, St. Croix Falls, and Hudson, and I look forward to hosting more.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent our region in the Wisconsin State Senate. I look forward to hearing from you now and in the future!
SEN. PATTY SCHACHTNER, Somerset
