Sen. Patty Schachtner: We are safer at home

Social distancing is a little easier when your nearest neighbor is a mile down the road and there are fewer community centers or public playgrounds for all of us to easily congregate. But rural Wisconsin communities like ours are not immune from the spread of coronavirus.

Andy Pekosz, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health argues that it’s just a matter of time before folks in rural areas begin to contract the coronavirus. The good news is that we have more time to prepare- but that time is waning. We have the privilege to “flatten the curve” with more efficiency than the parts of this state that didn’t have enough warning to do so.

Our state’s Safer at Home order is meant to keep each Wisconsinite in every community of this state safe and healthy, and it may in fact be the most successful in rural areas. As I’m writing this, Polk and Burnett Counties have not discovered any positive coronavirus cases yet. But St. Croix, Dunn, and Pierce Counties all have several. Meanwhile, of all the counties in this district, only one has any ICU beds at all- Polk County. And they only have three. Frankly, that won’t be enough if the spread continues unabated.