Septic systems are the number one polluter of groundwater around Menomonie

Septic system drainfields are contaminating the groundwater around municipalities in the Chippewa Valley including Pierce and St. Croix Counties. This could be happening state wide where the aquifer is under water table conditions.
An EPA study found that contamination of drinking water from septic drainfield water was the number one problem in the nation.
A Chippewa County groundwater study in 2016 sampled 60 wells and found 34 wells contained septic waste. Septic drainfield water contains viruses, pharmacuticals, nitrate, and organic chemicals from cleaners. High nitrate can cause colorectal cancer and thyroid dysfunction. In housing developments sixty percent of the recharge to the aquifer comes from septic drainfield water.
Dunn County has a map that shows recharge rates to the aquifer from excellent to poor. When housing developments are located in the excellent to fair recharge areas and the drainfield is not a mound system there is a high probability that people are drinking their neighbors septic drainfield water. This is a major health hazard and a new source of water needs to be provided to these existing housing developments.
Besides septic systems being a major health hazard they are also a major pollutant to the aquifer. There is only one aquifer in the Chippewa Valley.
The Town of Algamo located west of Oshkosh to protect their aquifer banned septic systems in housing developments in 1978 and set up waste removal to the City of Oshkosh. Arsenic existed in wells in the Town and when EPA changed the drinking water standard from50 ppb to 10 ppb in 2001 many Town wells were above the arsenic standard so in 2003 the Town started providing water to the housing developments after establishing a Town well and water tower.
If a town can shut down septic systems to protect the aquifer from being contaminated and then provide safe drinking water certainly several Towns, Dunn County, and the City can work together to develop an infrastructure to the housing developments around Menomonie. The longer we wait the costlier it will be to fix the problem.
New housing developments should not be allowed until the infrastructure is put in place so that septic systems will not be needed. If the County or Towns do not establish the needed infrastructure then new housing developments in rural areas need to be limited to areas where sewer and water would be available.
In 2019 the last housing development approved by the Dunn County Board of Supervisors is located in the Town of Red Cedar. The PR&D County Committee struggled with this request over the use of septic systems for each house. As urban sprawl continues there will be more developers requesting County approval to establish housing developments and over time there will be housing developments throughout the County. Because of the septic system health problems this can not continue.
The County needs to establish rural areas where housing developments should be located and connected to sewer and water infrastructures. The rest of the County could be zoned so that the minimun lot size for housing can not be less than 10 acres or some other zone that would prevent housing developments. This would eliminate housing developments from being established where it would be too costly to provide the infrastructure needed.
Neil Koch is a retired hydrologist with the United States Geological Survey