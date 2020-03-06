Septic systems are the number one polluter of groundwater around Menomonie

If a town can shut down septic systems to protect the aquifer from being contaminated and then provide safe drinking water certainly several Towns, Dunn County, and the City can work together to develop an infrastructure to the housing developments around Menomonie. The longer we wait the costlier it will be to fix the problem.

New housing developments should not be allowed until the infrastructure is put in place so that septic systems will not be needed. If the County or Towns do not establish the needed infrastructure then new housing developments in rural areas need to be limited to areas where sewer and water would be available.

In 2019 the last housing development approved by the Dunn County Board of Supervisors is located in the Town of Red Cedar. The PR&D County Committee struggled with this request over the use of septic systems for each house. As urban sprawl continues there will be more developers requesting County approval to establish housing developments and over time there will be housing developments throughout the County. Because of the septic system health problems this can not continue.

The County needs to establish rural areas where housing developments should be located and connected to sewer and water infrastructures. The rest of the County could be zoned so that the minimun lot size for housing can not be less than 10 acres or some other zone that would prevent housing developments. This would eliminate housing developments from being established where it would be too costly to provide the infrastructure needed.

Neil Koch is a retired hydrologist with the United States Geological Survey

