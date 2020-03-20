Stepping Up: Feeling vulnerable

All other pantry programs are continuing with necessary modifications. More specifics are available on our website: www.steppingstonesdc.org. Feed My People Food Bank and the umbrella organization for food shelves and pantries, Feeding America, is making every effort to ensure we can be well supplied.

We do not plan to close or run out of food. We have always been, and will continue to be, a place people turn to in times of crisis. But to keep this promise we need support. We need financial contributions and volunteer help. Many of our current volunteers are in the high risk category and some have needed to step down for now. Help with packing food boxes is an urgent need. We’re limiting the number of volunteers here at any given time and taking every precaution we can to keep volunteers, staff, and clients as safe as possible. We have shifts every day except Sundays — just give us a call: (715) 235-2920.

I think everyone is feeling vulnerable right now. Everything seems so uncertain and changes are happening so quickly. It’s always true that no one knows what the future holds but it seems even more true now. Is it possible for a truism to become truer? I don’t know, but you know what I mean! People who live on a limited income or from paycheck to paycheck, and those who now may no longer have a paycheck, cannot afford to stockpile necessities, much less hoard them. They depend on places like Stepping Stones. Please help us be there for them.

Katherine Dutton is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. She can be reached by emailing director@steppingstonesdc.org.

