What else could it be about in the month of February? Although I was at a store the other day that already has Easter candy out. Maybe they think some people prefer jellybeans to chocolate for Valentine’s Day—I can’t imagine that!
Anyhow, I’ve been thinking about love for other reasons lately. A few weeks ago my spouse had spinal fusion surgery. The surgery went fine but the pain afterwards was pretty severe and not totally typical for the procedure. I’ve never seen anyone in such pain and I never want to again, although I’m sure many people have endured even worse. Maybe this shouldn’t be true but I think it’s a lot harder to watch when it’s someone you love.
Things are finally turning around and the surgeon promises that how it goes in the short term after surgery has no effect on the ultimate outcome—i.e., everything should be smooth sailing down the road a ways. But for the past few weeks it’s been a litany of incision pain, muscle spasms, migraines from the meds, nerve pain from the swelling, a terrible sore throat and laryngitis from the breathing tube, anxiety, depression, very little sleep at night, and so many meds.
I don’t mean to complain—I just wanted to give you the full picture. If you or someone you know needs back surgery don’t let this scare you because, as I said, it wasn’t the typical experience. And it’s temporary. Like childbirth, you hope it’s all worth it in the end (and you don’t even have to go through teething or teenage years!).
Actually, in the midst of all this, I found myself feeling lucky of all things. I know we’ll get through it. We have good insurance. We have a great support system of friends and family. I was able to take time off from work. We have a close friend who’s a nurse and generously shared her wisdom and expertise. People brought us food—really yummy food! People called, sent Facebook messages, emails, cards and care packages. They ran errands for us. Our ‘handyperson’ even came at a moment’s notice on a Sunday to put grab bars in the shower. We have a reliable car that got us to and from the hospital—despite a flat tire the night before surgery! We’re able to pay our insurance deductibles, the handyperson, and the auto shop. We won’t go into debt.
You probably know where this is going…because I work at Stepping Stones (home of the local food pantry and homeless shelters) I know all too well that not everyone is so lucky in the midst of crisis. All the things my partner and I have going for us make it possible for us to weather the hard times. Take away any one or two of these things and it’s so much harder. Take away most of them and it's almost impossible or leads to just one crisis after another.
Any major surgery is likely to include some challenges. This one was rough going even for the ‘caregiver’, but you do whatever you need to do for the people you love, right? And, in the broad sense, we all try to love not just our immediate family or close friends but also our neighbor. Valentine’s Day (or month) doesn’t have to be just about romantic love—love is so much bigger than that. In the days and months ahead, especially this election year, may we find more ways to love our neighbors, near and far, who aren’t so lucky. And may we work toward a world where everyone is cared for lovingly and equally.
