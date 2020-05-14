Stepping Up: Just do it! Please.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wish we didn’t have to re-open anything yet although I know all too well that people need to work. But some will think re-opening means it’s okay to relax safety protocols, to start to go back to life as normal, when it actually means anything but that. I have a friend who’s an ER doctor in Georgia (which has over 30,000 confirmed COVID cases) who is very clear that re-opening doesn’t mean anything is safer—flattening the curve just means there may be ICU beds available again. But they will fill up fast if we don’t continue to be as safe as possible.

The virus isn’t getting any less contagious. We’ve been very lucky in Dunn County so far but there will be even greater risk as people start to move around more. As far as we know, no one is immune. But at the grocery stores, and even just driving down the street, I see a lot of people not wearing masks and not social distancing. News footage showed busy bars this week as soon as the shelter in place order ended. This is hard to fathom. Being safe is the most patriotic thing we can do right now—not to mention caring and compassionate.