Stout students adapt to life in COVID-19 era

From socially distanced dining areas to online learning, life as a UW-Stout Blue Devil is not what it used to be. COVID-19 has turned everyone’s lives upside down. As a society, we’ve had to learn to adapt to wearing masks, making sure we’re social distancing and only gathering remotely. Students and staff at UW-Stout have also had to learn to adapt to this new way of life.
Back in March, as COVID-19 cases steadily climbed in New York and California, and it slowly started to make its way to the Midwest, university officials at Stout decided it would be the safest if students left campus to finish the school year at home. I am a Stout student, and the news that we had to leave campus was devastating for my friends and me. We were all freshmen, and this was not the college experience we wanted. We had about a week’s notice to prepare to not return to campus after spring break. It was obvious that the university was worried. Within that week, I packed all my belongings, said goodbye to all of the friends I had made and moved back home to Green Bay.
I am now a second-year student at Stout in the Family and Consumer Sciences Education program. I wanted to know how people felt at that time, and how they feel about all of the changes Stout has been implementing. I put together an informal social media survey asking Stout students about their Spring 2020 experience. Many of the responses were similar. Most of them complained about the stress that came with remote learning. Some mentioned their grades slipping, others were lonely, but one response stuck out amongst others.
One student’s reply was this: “A mess. I had nowhere to live when they kicked us out of the dorms because during the summers I stay with my grandma and she doesn’t have internet so I couldn’t live with her if I wanted to do my classes online.”
The issue of student homelessness and a lack of internet was brought up by some professors at the very beginning of the pandemic. Stout had hotspots available for those students in need of internet, and a select few students were allowed to remain in the dorms, but only if they were in serious need. Thankfully, Stout had time over the summer to address these concerns before heading into the Fall 2020 semester, and according to the Stout coronavirus webpage, they plan to keep the residence halls open in the event of a campus shut down. The website states, “Our goal is to keep the residence halls open, even if instruction moves to fully virtual. A final decision would include consideration of circumstances and consultation with [the University of Wisconsin System Administration] and public health partners.”
Students were not the only ones affected by the abrupt changes that took place last spring. Dr. Alison Lukowski, a Stout English professor and the director of first-year composition, spoke about some of her experiences at the start of quarantine. I asked if the abrupt changes last spring were as difficult on her as they were for students. She replied, “Yes. It’s been a lot more day-to-day labor. I receive many more emails from students because we don’t see one another regularly. I also have to spend a lot more time in front of a screen, which is difficult on the eyes.” I also asked how her class policies have changed since last spring, and she said, “My late policy is more generous. In the past, I gave students three days to submit a project. Now, I give them an entire week. I’ve also allowed students who fall behind to submit assignments well past the due date. Additionally, I’m also not counting absences for my face-to-face courses.”
As COVID-19 cases surge in and around Dunn County, UW-Stout will be halting in-person classes again for the rest of the Fall 2020 semester. For more information about how UW-Stout and Dunn County are handling the COVID-19 pandemic to keep everyone as safe as possible, see the Dunn County website’s COVID updates page, co.dunn.wi.us/covid19, and the UW-Stout website’s COVID-19 Planning and Preparedness page, uwstout.edu/covid-19-coronavirus-planning-and-preparedness.
Andi Surratt, UW-Stout
