Stout students adapt to life in COVID-19 era

One student’s reply was this: “A mess. I had nowhere to live when they kicked us out of the dorms because during the summers I stay with my grandma and she doesn’t have internet so I couldn’t live with her if I wanted to do my classes online.”

The issue of student homelessness and a lack of internet was brought up by some professors at the very beginning of the pandemic. Stout had hotspots available for those students in need of internet, and a select few students were allowed to remain in the dorms, but only if they were in serious need. Thankfully, Stout had time over the summer to address these concerns before heading into the Fall 2020 semester, and according to the Stout coronavirus webpage, they plan to keep the residence halls open in the event of a campus shut down. The website states, “Our goal is to keep the residence halls open, even if instruction moves to fully virtual. A final decision would include consideration of circumstances and consultation with [the University of Wisconsin System Administration] and public health partners.”