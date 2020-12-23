Stout thanks community, looks forward to 2021

In a July column in the Dunn County News, I detailed our plans for a safe return to UW-Stout for students, faculty, and staff. As the semester draws to a close and we prepare for spring semester, I thought it appropriate to provide the community with a brief update.

While we all knew that there would be challenges associated with a return to operations and in-person instruction amidst a pandemic, I cannot express how proud I am of our university community. We achieved our goal of providing our students with a quality learning experience while protecting the health and safety of our campus and local community.

Our Stout students adhered to our Safer@Stout protocols from the beginning and helped to foster a culture of responsibility both on and off-campus. I have heard from many in the community about how impressed they have been with our students’ commitment to wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Students living in our residence halls were tested for COVID-19 regularly, and as you can see from our UW-Stout Dashboard, our positivity rates remained extremely low, usually under 5%.