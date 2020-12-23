Stout thanks community, looks forward to 2021

In a July column in the Dunn County News, I detailed our plans for a safe return to UW-Stout for students, faculty, and staff. As the semester draws to a close and we prepare for spring semester, I thought it appropriate to provide the community with a brief update.
While we all knew that there would be challenges associated with a return to operations and in-person instruction amidst a pandemic, I cannot express how proud I am of our university community. We achieved our goal of providing our students with a quality learning experience while protecting the health and safety of our campus and local community.
Our Stout students adhered to our Safer@Stout protocols from the beginning and helped to foster a culture of responsibility both on and off-campus. I have heard from many in the community about how impressed they have been with our students’ commitment to wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Students living in our residence halls were tested for COVID-19 regularly, and as you can see from our UW-Stout Dashboard, our positivity rates remained extremely low, usually under 5%.
Our faculty and staff also supported the university’s safety plan and worked hard to provide a safe and effective learning, living, and work environment. The pandemic impacted all areas of university operations, and our faculty and staff were flexible, innovative, and always focused on student success. When UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire, and UW-River Falls considered the course of the pandemic in our region and stress on the health and medical infrastructure, and subsequently made the decision to shift to virtual learning following the November break, our faculty and staff remained flexible and committed to student outcomes. As a result, we are celebrating a successful conclusion of fall semester.
The challenges associated with the pandemic have strengthened community partnerships. UW-Stout has been part of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team that includes representatives from local government, education, public health, business, health care providers and non-profits. This group continues to meet every Friday morning to share information, problem-solve, and respond to community issues. We have produced valuable marketing materials and sent out statements to the community. Such partnerships will have a lasting benefit for the community in the years ahead.
UW-Stout has also offered COVID-19 testing, in partnership with UW System Administration and Health and Human Services, for the community following the spike in cases in late fall. I am pleased to report that that testing will continue into January.
The safety protocols that guided us during fall semester will remain in place as we move into spring semester. Spring semester classes will begin on January 25 and end on April 28. This end date is a week earlier than originally planned because we have canceled spring break in order to keep our university and the community as safe as possible. Upon our return to campus, residence hall students will be tested every week, and off-campus students and employees will be tested once every two weeks. We know that even though vaccines are now on the horizon, we will still be navigating the challenges of this pandemic throughout at least spring semester.
It has been, and continues to be, a journey for all of us. My sincere thanks to this community for the assistance it has offered in 2020, and my best wishes for a healthy and safe 2021.
Katherine Frank is the chancellor of UW-Stout.
In this Series
COLLECTION: News, updates on the vaccine arriving
-
Updated
Second COVID-19 shot nears
-
Local health organizations preparing for COVID-19 vaccine arrival
-
Updated
Poor countries face long wait for vaccines
- 15 updates