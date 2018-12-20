The aftermath of the storms and fires of 2018 are still in the news. The cost of these disasters—in dollars and in human suffering—is mounting. It is easy to get overwhelmed just thinking about the many extreme weather events, exacerbated by climate change. But there is good news.
A recent bill introduced by a bipartisan group in Congress gives us hope. It is called the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act. The plan eases the concern that putting a price on carbon emissions would hurt the economy. This bill, if passed, would actually stimulate the economy. It would put a fee on the carbon pollution at the source—the oil well, gas and coal mines—and return that money to each family in the form of a monthly dividend check. Families would have money in their pockets to offset the slowly rising price of fuel and electricity. The policy would create 2.1 million jobs and reduce America’s emissions by 40 percent within 12 years. Economists and scientists support it as simple and effective. And, as of this week, a companion bill has been introduced in the Senate.
The movie “Happening—A Clean Energy Revolution," shown recently at the Menomonie Public Library, celebrates the innovation and progress we are making. The Energy Innovation Act would help to continue this progress—and propel our country to a leadership position. I think it’s time for America to lead.
—Sue Suechting, Elk Mound
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.