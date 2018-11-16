To show your support for Menomonie downtown stores, plan to shop the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
On Saturday, Nov. 24, downtown Menomonie will once again participate in Small Business Saturday. Whether you're looking for a special gift for a family member or searching for a talented service provider, locally-owned businesses have something to offer for everyone.
Studies show that most of the money spent in a locally-owned small business remains in that local economy. The dollars create a domino effect that pushes more local sales, community investment and charitable giving.
When you spend a dollar with a local establishment, you are contributing to the growth and economic resilience of Menomonie.
Small Business Saturday, sponsored by American Express, lets local businesses take advantage of free advertising and promotional materials.
Throughout Saturday, businesses will offer specials and discounts. Check the Downtown Menomonie Facebook page for more details on sales throughout downtown.
Friday is for the big businesses, so Saturday is for the small, local ones. For many, this will be their busiest day of the year, which is spectacular.
Karen Hurtgen, of downtown gift shop La dee dah, knows how important the event is for downtown.
"We appreciate everyone so much who supports the downtown," Hurtgen said. "Our store would not be here if it weren’t for amazing guests who walk through the door."
Created eight years ago in 2010, Small Business Saturday was developed as a way to support local, independently-owned businesses and provide an alternative to the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday. Momentum with this event has continued to build and in 2017, approximately 112 million shoppers spent more than $15 billion.
