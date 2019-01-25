A recent article in the Dunn County News pertaining to a possible Dunn County referendum hopefully will be a dead issue.
It’s bad enough that passed school district referenda totaled $1.4 billion, with a “B” last November election across the state.
School districts are lining up for more referenda again for the spring elections. Not long ago, the Menomonie School District and the Colfax School district had passed referenda.
How soon do we forget the tax burden of local property taxpayers?
The Wisconsin Counties Association just published their legislative agenda for the 2019-2020 legislative session. The section under taxation is eye opening.
A graphic illustrates that homeowners pay two-thirds of the property tax in Wisconsin, and the source for this graphic is the Department of Revenue.
Locally, if we want to talk net new construction, where is the net new construction coming from in Dunn County? Is it agriculture-related, or is it residential?
Dunn County residents will want to know. All recent passed school district referenda does not take into account seniors and others living on fixed incomes and trying to stay in their homes they worked so hard for during their working years.
Although our demographic is the 900-pound gorilla in the room, we are being ignored across the state.
The referendum in itself is unfair. While all eligible voters in a school district, or county, can vote, it’s the property taxpayers that get the tab.
The county is already borrowing millions to move to the old nursing home on the east side of Menomonie, leaving the Government Center downtown basically empty and up for sale.
When, and if, the County Board of Supervisors votes on this referendum, I would advise they take into account the 900-pound gorilla in the room.
—Terry Nichols, town of Colfax
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.