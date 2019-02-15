After the November 2018 election, the tally for passed school district referenda across the state was $1.4 billion.
Depending on your zip code, seniors and others living on fixed incomes had to revisit their budgets for local property tax increases.
I contacted the Department of Public Instruction last week to see if this was the end of the referenda for a while.
I count 57 school district referenda scheduled for the April 2019 election.
Area school districts include Spring Valley for $22.8 million, Lake Holcombe School District is asking for $850,000 per year for three years, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District is asking for $9.8 million, Owen-Withee School District for $400,000 annually for five years and Whitehall School district wants to exceed revenue caps by $1.75 million over four years for operating expenses.
I thought the Blue Ribbon Commission on Education would address financing of school districts. The BRC report didn’t come out until January 2019, as I was told to maintain bipartisanship.
Of course this was after the November 2018 election. Watching the BRC meeting on Wisconsin Eye not long ago, they agreed to a united approach pertaining to their final report.
I heard no conversation related to the tidal wave of school district referenda across the state. We’ll see what happens as the budget process proceeds.
According to former Wisconsin Gov. Walker and Act 10 of 2011, the school districts would now have the tools to take care of their school districts.
Walker’s killing of public unions was the answer for financing and other issues.
What happened? Why the continued tidal waves of school district referenda year after year? Will the current legislative session address this out-of-control property tax problem, or will we still be the ignored 900-pound gorilla in the room?
—Terry Nichols, town of Colfax
