Terry Nichols: Referendum fever continues in Dunn

The newest entity seeking a referendum is Dunn County.
It seems that the Solid Waste and Recycling Department is in the red budget wise. As the county moves forward in adopting a $1 million a year for five years referendum for the November election, the property taxpayers are a target again.
It’s worth stating that Dunn County has a wheel tax in place as of January.
Let’s not forget that Chippewa Valley Technical College succeeded in a $48.8 million referendum in April. When CVTC was marketing the referendum using a low dollar amount, I had to remind them that they forgot to mention the length of the loan, which is 20 years.
Dunn County is in CVTC’s district. The tidal wave of school district referenda across this state these past few years is unequalled. Locally, the school district of Elk Mound succeeded in a passed referendum in the April election.
It will be interesting to see how Dunn County presents its referendum for the November election.
For starters, I’m sure the voters in Dunn County will want to see how the priorities will be presented. I’m sure the voters will demand capital expenditures year by year and not just a guesstimate, as the saying goes. I’m sure the voters will want to know how many years it will take before this referendum is paid off as well
So often in Madison politics you read the argument that we’re passing the debt to our children and grandchildren. What are we doing here with school district, tech college and county referenda?
The fastest rising demographic in this state and others is retired seniors living on a fixed income. Our demographic will only get larger year by year.
Elected officials across this state have done nothing to address the issue of our demographic, believe me, I tried here in western Wisconsin for years.
Many of my demographic won’t be around to see all this borrowing be paid off anyway with the length of time to pay off these loans. The unfairness of a referendum still reigns across Wisconsin.
Terry Nichols, town of Colfax
