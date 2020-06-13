Terry Nichols: Referendum fever continues in Dunn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The newest entity seeking a referendum is Dunn County.

It seems that the Solid Waste and Recycling Department is in the red budget wise. As the county moves forward in adopting a $1 million a year for five years referendum for the November election, the property taxpayers are a target again.

It’s worth stating that Dunn County has a wheel tax in place as of January.

Let’s not forget that Chippewa Valley Technical College succeeded in a $48.8 million referendum in April. When CVTC was marketing the referendum using a low dollar amount, I had to remind them that they forgot to mention the length of the loan, which is 20 years.

Dunn County is in CVTC’s district. The tidal wave of school district referenda across this state these past few years is unequalled. Locally, the school district of Elk Mound succeeded in a passed referendum in the April election.

It will be interesting to see how Dunn County presents its referendum for the November election.