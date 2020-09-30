Terry Nichols: School referenda are milking us

Despite the pandemic of the coronavirus and the uncertainty it is creating, some things seem never-ending.

A quick reach out to the Department of Public Instruction informed me there are more than 40 school district referenda on the November general election.

The Mauston School district caught my eye as I have immediate family and relation living in the Mauston School District. Mauston has a population of 4,370 residents, according to the 2010 census.

Juneau County only has a population just under 27,000, according to the same census. The referendum price tag is $54.8 million. There are also four other school districts in Juneau County as well. The payback on these loans are 20 years and cannot be paid off early, thus the reason for the low interest rate.

My demographic, retired seniors, living on fixed incomes, and trying to stay in our homes we worked so hard for during our working lives are feeling the effects of the property tax hell in this state.

Our politicians answer for all problems is raising local property taxes. The state Blue Ribbon Task Force on Education of several years ago solved nothing.

This Task Force never addressed the referendum. Our demographic will only get larger year by year.