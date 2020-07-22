Terry Nichols: Technical college district boards aren't accountable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Technical College system routinely borrows millions every year and that is a fact. What is also a fact is that this yearly borrowing of the Technical Colleges System is not a report at the state level.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau, which is the nonpartisan financial state watchdog on spending, has acknowledged that to me many times over the years. So much for accountability and transparency at the state level.

I have been attending the Chippewa Valley Tech board meetings for years until the coronavirus changed many things. I still can read the board minutes, and I do.

Most recently I noticed a borrowing of $4.25 million in the CVTC’s Board meeting minutes, also $11.125 million listed as well. I reached out to my 67th District Rep, Rep. Rob Summerfield office for some answers. Here is the reply:

Hi Terry,

Thank you for reaching out.